Disney presenta vestidos de novia inspirados en sus villanos

Disney Villians The new Disney's Ursula wedding gown is shown in front of the Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid attraction in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. It is one of four new gowns inspired by Disney Villains and introduced as part of the 2024 Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings collection from Allure Bridals. Inspired by the famous sea witch, the gown features a mermaid silhouette adorned with tonal sparkle beadwork on the bodice. It is available in ivory or black and features detachable sheer sleeves with ruffled detailing at the cuffs.