Reapareció periodista chileno desaparecido por una semana en Ucrania

These are the accounts I have lost all access to as of April 15, 2022:



◾️YouTube channels:

—Coach Red Pill

—Gonzalo Lira



◾️Twitter account: @realGonzaloLira



◾️Telegram channel: /realCRP



◾️Instagram: /realGonzaloLira



Assume someone else wrote any posts after 15/4/22.



GL