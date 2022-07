Joven devuelve bolsa perdida a señora y lo recompensan con 13 mil dólares

Does anyone know this young man? One of my best friend went to Ralph’s on H street by southwestern college and When she returned the shopping cart she forgot her purse there…🤦🏻‍♀️ This young man brought it all the way to our house with everything in it, we are trying to find him/locate him to reward him. My aunt opened the door and received it but was confuse and said thank you and came back inside. The power of social media can help us…please share so we can find him. He was raise by amazing parents and this needs to be told 🥰 #FoxNews #amazingparents #findyoungman #Chulavista #ChulaVistaPolice #chulavistaneighborhoodwatch “To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please contact licensing@storyful.com” Because a lot of you have been messaging me and commenting on our posts here’s a go fund me account to donate we’re 100% will be given to him 🥰 https://gofund.me/80053ce8 *****UPDATE***** Here’s the news interview 🥰🥰🥰 thank you Joe Little https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/chula-vista-teen-praised-for-returning-womans-lost-purse/2981645/