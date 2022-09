Profesor es buscado por la policía en India: Lo acusan de golpear hasta matar a un alumno

UP: Dalit Student Beaten to Death by Teacher For Spelling Error in Exam In Auraiya.



Nikhil Dohre, a class 10 student of Adarsh Inter College Achhalda succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at UP University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, Etawah.#DalitLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wVqPVss5S3