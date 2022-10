LeBron James y todos los famosos que están preocupados por el aumento del discurso de odio luego de que Elon Musk comprara Twitter

Since ⁦@elonmusk⁩ has taken over @twitter, the use of the N-word is up 500%.



Yay, free speech. 🫠



Turns out Hate speech is what folks mean when they say “free” speech.



Now we ALL know.



Imagine being happy that you can freely use slurs.



Humanity is broken. pic.twitter.com/37mp0r82q9