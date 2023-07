Un asteroide de más de 300 metros que viaja a 22 veces la velocidad del sonido pasará por la Tierra este 5 de julio

Look who popped by to help us celebrate #AsteroidDay! ☄️👋#Asteroid #2023HO6 is ~220 metres in size and will sweep past Earth at ~5 time the distance to the Moon on 5 July.



Its size and distance make this an 'infrequent event' and a good opportunity to carry out observations! pic.twitter.com/Huu8iy4P8v