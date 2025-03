Princesa Leonor arribó a Punta Arenas a bordo de buque de instrucción dos días antes de lo previsto

Princesa Leonor

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - MARCH 05: Crown Princess Leonor of Spain and other training companions of the Spanish Navy wave after arriving at Montevideo Port on March 05, 2025 in Montevideo, Uruguay. Princess Leonor continues her 3-year military training on the ship "Juan Sebastián de Elcano". The princess boarded alongside her fellow midshipmen last January 11, 2025 on a trip that will take her to many cities in Latin America before arriving to the US. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

(Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)