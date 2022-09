Baby Shark Dance hace historia: es el primer video de YouTube en superar los 10.000 millones de reproducciones

Today we mark history with our special milestone! 🥇 ‘Baby Shark Dance’ became the first video in history to hit 𝟭𝟬 𝗕𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪𝗦 on YouTube!🦈🌊



Share your Baby Shark Dance moments with us!🎶 #BabySharkDance #BabyShark #TheMostViewedVideo #YouTube #10billionviews pic.twitter.com/tbuCDeWdSh