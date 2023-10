Escalofriantes videos de una familia sobre actividad “paranormal” en su casa

My wife is literally terrified after this moment! Our house smells like rotten eggs for some reason and we are having some crazy unreal activity happening in our house. Look at how the cross flips upside down… why is this still happening?!?!? #hauntedhouse #ghosts #demons #paranormal #magicalpoltergeist #poltergeistactivity #paranormalactivity #fall #scary #spooky #creepy #spirits #erie #ouija #ouijaboard #wierd #666chair #unexplained #mystery #terror #terrorsobrenatural #terrorparanornal #terrore #fantasmasreales #demonios #casademonio #casademonia