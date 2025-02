Aranceles de EE.UU. a México y Canadá: Automóviles podrían encarecerse hasta US$6.250

Impacto de los aranceles de Estados Unidos a México y Canadá

Renovations and new construction continue at General Motors Factory ZERO Friday, July 2, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan. GM is investing $2.2 billion to convert the former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant into its first fully dedicated electric vehicle assembly facility. (Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)

(Jeffrey Sauger/Jeffrey Sauger for General Motor)